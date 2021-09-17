Game for Good takes place Sunday

The Game for Good is this Sunday at Principal Park. Director of Broadcasting for Drake University (and former WHO 13 Sports Reporter) Michael Admire is on the roster.

He talks about why he’s passionate about the cause. Can Play Co-Founder Dylan DeClerck shares what Can Play is.

The Game for Good for Can Play is at Principal Park on September 19th. The Youth Exhibition starts at 1 p.m. The adult game is at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

You can donate in honor of Michael’s team here and learn more about the Game for Good at can-play.org.