Fun Twists on the Mint Julep

Mixologist Karli Sandos shares how to make a mint julep and a few fun twists on the classic Kentucky Derby Cocktail.
Mint Julep
5 mint leaves plus a sprig for garnish
1/4 + 1/2 oz mint simple syrup *
2 oz Barrel Strength Bourbon of choice
In a julep cup, muddle mint and 1/4 oz of syrup, packing mint up sides of glass. Fill with ice, add bourbon and remaining syrup, garnish with mint sprig.
Mint Simple Syrup
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Approx. 2-3 sprigs of mint plus stems
In a small pan, bring 2 cups water to a rolling boil. Dissolve sugar into water and place in a blender
Add mint, stir for 10 seconds, then immediately strain mint out and place in a blender with room temperature syrup. Blitz five times and fine strain.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Spirit Flavored Julep
5 mint leaves plus a sprig for garnish
1/4 oz + 1/2 oz flavored liqueur
2 oz Barrel Strength Bourbon of choice
In a julep cup, muddle mint and 1/4 oz of liqueur, packing mint up sides of glass. Fill with ice, add bourbon and remaining liqueur, garnish with mint sprig.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Vermouth Julep
5 mint leaves plus a sprig for garnish
2 grapefruit wheels
1/2 oz mint simple syrup *
2 oz Vermouth of choice
In a julep cup, muddle one grapefruit slice, mint and 1/4 oz of syrup, packing mint up sides of glass. Place remaining grapefruit slice around the inner edge of the rim, fill with ice, add vermouth and garnish with a mint sprig.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NonAlcoholic Julep
5 mint leaves plus a sprig for garnish
1/4 + 1/2 oz mint simple syrup *
2 oz Peach Ginger Concentrate
In a julep cup, muddle mint and 1/4 oz of syrup, packing mint up sides of glass. Fill with ice, add stock and remaining syrup, garnish with mint sprig.
Peach Ginger Concentrate
2 inches ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
2 cups water
6 peach tea bags
In a medium pot, bring ginger and water to a rolling boil then reduce heat to medium for 8 minutes. Place tea bags in a heatsafe container and cover with ginger and water to steep for 5 minutes before straining and cooling.