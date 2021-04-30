Fun Twists on the Mint Julep

AMES, Iowa – When Ames officials cut the ribbon to open the North River Valley Low Head Dam Project they will have turned a potential danger into an inviting nature area. A celebration at the site begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1st with an outdoor open house following until noon.

During the 1980's the city built a dam to create a pool of water on the Skunk River to help recharge the aquifer used to supplement the city's water supply. Dams of this type are now recognized as a drowning hazard. The solution, in this case, was to keep the dam in place but change how the river flows over it.