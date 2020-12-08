Mixologist Karli Sandos shares fun and festive mocktails to make this holiday season.
Fig “Toddy”
1 1/2 oz Fig Syrup
6-8 oz Hot Water
Lemon Wedge, to garnish
Combine syrup & hot water in a mug, garnish with lemon wedge
Fig Syrup
4 tablespoons fig jam
1/8 tsp vanilla extract
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup water
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir to dissolve sugar and jam into syrup. Strain seeds, store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.
––––––––––––––
Peppermint Green Tea Highball
4 oz Rich Peppermint Green Tea
1 oz Lavender-Rosemary Syrup
Rosemary and powdered sugar to garnish
Combine green tea and syrup in a highball glass, fill with ice, garnish with sprig of rosemary and a sprinkle of powdered sugar
Rich Peppermint Green Tea
3 bags of Peppermint Green Tea
2 cups hot water
Let steep 10 minutes, discard tea bags
Lavender-Rosemary Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
3 TBS lavender flowers
1 stalk rosemary
Combine sugar and water in a pot over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add lavender flowers, rest 3 minutes and strain into a heatsafe container with stalk of rosemary. Let cool to room temperature, remove rosemary and store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.
––––––––––––––
Poached Pear Sparkling Lemonade
1 1/4 oz Poached Pear Liquid
1 oz lemon juice
Soda water, to top
Poached pear, to garnish
Poached Pears & Liquid
3 pears, peeled and sliced
2 star anise pods
2 cinnamon sticks
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup cranberry cocktail
1 1/2 cups sugar
Toast Cinnamon & Anise pods in a pot over medium heat about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add juice, water, and sugar, bringing to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Pour poaching liquid over pears and allow to cool to room temperature before storing in a refrigerator, up to 2 weeks.