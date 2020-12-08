 

Fun and Festive Mocktails

Mixologist Karli Sandos shares fun and festive mocktails to make this holiday season.

Fig “Toddy”

1 1/2 oz Fig Syrup

6-8 oz Hot Water

Lemon Wedge, to garnish

Combine syrup & hot water in a mug, garnish with lemon wedge

Fig Syrup
4 tablespoons fig jam

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup water

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir to dissolve sugar and jam into syrup. Strain seeds, store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.

Peppermint Green Tea Highball

4 oz Rich Peppermint Green Tea

1 oz Lavender-Rosemary Syrup 

Rosemary and powdered sugar to garnish

Combine green tea and syrup in a highball glass, fill with ice, garnish with sprig of rosemary and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Rich Peppermint Green Tea

3 bags of Peppermint Green Tea

2 cups hot water

Let steep 10 minutes, discard tea bags

Lavender-Rosemary Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 TBS lavender flowers

1 stalk rosemary

Combine sugar and water in a pot over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add lavender flowers, rest 3 minutes and strain into a heatsafe container with stalk of rosemary. Let cool to room temperature, remove rosemary and store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.

Poached Pear Sparkling Lemonade

1 1/4 oz Poached Pear Liquid

1 oz lemon juice

Soda water, to top

Poached pear, to garnish

Poached Pears & Liquid

3 pears, peeled and sliced

2 star anise pods

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup cranberry cocktail

1 1/2 cups sugar

Toast Cinnamon & Anise pods in a pot over medium heat about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add juice, water, and sugar, bringing to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Pour poaching liquid over pears and allow to cool to room temperature before storing in a refrigerator, up to 2 weeks.

