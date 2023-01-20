Her professional journey took her from fitness pro to professional chef, and it landed her a spot on a cooking competition! Chef Terri Allen shares what it was like appearing on “Chopped.”
Learn more about Terri at thegourmetgrub.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Her professional journey took her from fitness pro to professional chef, and it landed her a spot on a cooking competition! Chef Terri Allen shares what it was like appearing on “Chopped.”
Learn more about Terri at thegourmetgrub.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now