Friday flicks with Taylor

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after allegations were reported a Des Moines Public Schools teacher, who died by suicide last week, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

The Des Moines Police Department confirms it is investigating after a human resources employee with DMPS contacted them on August 25th about teacher Kristopher Rollins. A case summary report reveals the employee had received a report from Central Campus Associate Principal Lisa Hill about alleged sexual exploitation by a school employee and failure to report child abuse.