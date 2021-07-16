Friday Flicks with Taylor

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.