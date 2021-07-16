Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Continuing the Conversation
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
Clear The Shelters
Destination Iowa
First Responder Appreciation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Top Stories
26 tornadoes touched down on Wednesday in Iowa, 3rd most ever
Dedicated week off from high school athletics, activities coming up
Video
Leased and used cars gaining value in Iowa amid shortage of sale inventory
Video
Trump showerhead rule being reversed
Sports
Japan 2020
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
Top Stories
Johnston Home Run Hat
Video
Top Stories
West Marshall Hit King
Video
Top Stories
USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up
USA Basketball falls to Australia 91-83
Mr SoundOff Says: Team USA Embarrassed
Video
Murphy’s Law: Warner Movie Worries
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Friday Flicks with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM CDT
WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove shares the flicks to watch this Friday.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Trump showerhead rule being reversed
Dedicated week off from high school athletics, activities coming up
Video
Leased and used cars gaining value in Iowa amid shortage of sale inventory
Video
Destination Iowa: the highs and Loess of a road trip across the state
Video
IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Rivera’s attorneys try to link Mollie Tibbetts’s death to Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance in request for new trial
Video
26 tornadoes touched down on Wednesday in Iowa, 3rd most ever
Latest News
26 tornadoes touched down on Wednesday in Iowa, 3rd most ever
Dedicated week off from high school athletics, activities coming up
Video
Leased and used cars gaining value in Iowa amid shortage of sale inventory
Video
Trump showerhead rule being reversed
Destination Iowa: the highs and Loess of a road trip across the state
Video
Local Realtor Encourages Employers to Take Advantage of Increased Office Vacancy Rates
Video
More News