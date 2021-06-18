Friday flicks with Taylor

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Clear The Shelters
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Video Game News
Top Stories
Iowa Supreme Court throws out water quality lawsuit in 4-3 decision
Top Stories
Des Moines man charged with First Degree Murder for death of 15-month-old child
IDPH: No additional COVID-19 deaths reported
Market District development breaks ground in Des Moines
Video
Ironman triathlon to take place in Des Moines this weekend
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chances fade for Shelby Houlihan to race at Olympic trials after another setback in doping case
Top Stories
Local 49er fan reaches Kittle, Jimmy G with words
Video
Shelby Houlihan allowed to race at US Olympic trials pending appeal of doping ban
Olympic pool will get a second life in Minnesota neighborhood after Omaha Trials
Video
Olympic swim trials providing economic boost to Omaha economy
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Friday flicks with Taylor
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 12:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 12:04 PM CDT
WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove shares the flicks to watch this Friday.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Chances fade for Shelby Houlihan to race at Olympic trials after another setback in doping case
Win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream Prize Pack
Des Moines man charged with First Degree Murder for death of 15-month-old child
How to protect yourself during tick season in Iowa
Video
Weather
Iowa man given maximum possible fine for massive railroad tie fire
Ironman triathlon to take place in Des Moines this weekend
Video
Latest News
Iowa Supreme Court throws out water quality lawsuit in 4-3 decision
Des Moines man charged with First Degree Murder for death of 15-month-old child
IDPH: No additional COVID-19 deaths reported
Market District development breaks ground in Des Moines
Video
Ironman triathlon to take place in Des Moines this weekend
Video
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
More News