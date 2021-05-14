Friday Flicks with Taylor

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and there are 253 new cases of the virus in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.