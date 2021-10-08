Friday Flicks

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) -- An 18-year-old Iowan was arrested for allegedly causing nearly $73,000 worth of damage to a cemetery.

According to court documents, on the morning of July 5, authorities were dispatched to Fredsville Evangelical Cemetery near Cedar Falls, Iowa for a report of vandalism. Police found numerous headstones were damaged and two headstones had items removed from them.

Documents said after further investigation, police discovered there was a party in the area and seena picture showing Coletin Stevenson, 18, in the cemetery posing with the damage.