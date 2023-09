It’s an event focused on supporting those of all different backgrounds and cultures. Diversity, Inclusion and Organizational Development Specialist Keshia Fields of Polk County and CEO of Des Moines Waterworks Ted Corrigan talk about Welcome Week Free Community Meal & Resource Fair.

It’s September 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northwest Community Center.

For more information on Polk County resources, go online to polkcountyiowa.gov.