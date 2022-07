Reading is sweet! Add in music, and you have an even better way to celebrate summer at the library. Youth Librarians Kelly Munter and Brittany Burk from the Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library share details on celebrating summer.

The Free Kids Concert Featuring Jim Gill is Thursday, July 28th at 6:30 pm. It is at the Town Square Park at The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny. You can also learn about more events at ankenyiowa.gov.