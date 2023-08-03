It’s a brother duo hitting the grandstand at this year’s Iowa State Fair.
Joel Smallbone from For King + Country joins us ahead of their big show on August 10th.
You can get tickets on iowastatefair.org.
by: Megan Reuther
