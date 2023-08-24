Football Friday Primetime is back on WHO 13, featuring big high school matchups from around Central Iowa. WHO 13’s Vice President General Manager Bobby Totsch gets us revved up for a new season and talks RVTV.

This Fall WHO 13 will again bring five high school football games live to your television or streaming device. This year’s schedule features five games and ten unique teams – no repeats.

WHO 13 will take you inside the huddle with each team in our weekly coaches’ show Thursday at 4pm to preview each matchup. Ed Wilson will be live from each game starting at 4pm on Friday, leading up to kickoff at 7pm with Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency once again on the call!