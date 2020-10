It is a family affair at Rosati’s Pizza at 5010 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. Mario DeSantis shared why his family opened the pizza place and showed us they make their most popular pie.

Rosati’s Pizza is located at 5010 Mills Civic Pkwy, Ste. 106 in West Des Moines. Call 515-650-6565 for carryout or delivery. You can find the menu at myrosatis.com/westdesmoines/.