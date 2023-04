Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh partners with area food pantries to rescue food. Jessie James, Hy-Vee Senior Customer Care Supervisor, explains how it works and Patty Sneddon-Kisting, Executive Director at Urbandale Food Pantry, shares the difference it makes.

You can make a difference in the 100 Million Meals Challenge by rounding up at the register at your local Hy-Vee or donating online at feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.