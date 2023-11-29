Keep your holidays happy by enjoying the good stuff without overindulging! Sports Dietitian and Average Moms on a Mission Co-Creator Jen DeWall shares some high protein snack ideas and a drink to help you get through the holidays—no alcohol involved!

The cranberry detox gallon recipe includes 32 ounces zero added sugar cranberry juice, ½ cup + 3 Tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice, ½ cup + 3 Tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar.

Add all ingredients to an empty gallon jug and fill the rest with water. Store in refrigerator. It should last about five days.

