Starting your own business can be exciting and a little terrifying. TDT CPAs and Advisors knows how to set yourself up for success. CPA and Managing Partner, Courtney DeRonde shares three steps.

If you would like to sign up for the Business Owner Education Video Course for free, log onto tdtpc.com/hello and use the code HELLO IOWA through 12/31.

TDT is located at 1245 Jordan Creek Parkway.