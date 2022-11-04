Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans and more create an energizing beat on the stage of “Stomp.” You will not want to miss a beat of it when it comes to Stephens Auditorium on November 6th.

Performer and Rehearsal Director Jordan Brooks shares how they’re all about finding music in everyday objects.

Catch “Stomp” at Stephens Auditorium Sunday, November 6th. Stephens Auditorium is located on the Iowa State University Campus in Ames. For more information or to buy tickets, call 515-294-2479 or visit their website at center.iastate.edu.