Find Your Work Wear and Western Wear at Store’s Grand Opening

It’s time to go spring shopping for your work wear and Western Wear. G&L Clothing is now part of the Boot Barn family. The Grand Opening is this weekend. Boot Barn District Manager Rob Elkins shares what you can find the expanded location on Ingersoll Avenue. Store Manager Sheila Sites shares the Western Wear styles for men and women.

The Grand Opening features sales and swag on March 27th and 28th. Boot Barn is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Boot Barn is located at 1801 Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines and at Valley West Mall in West Des Moines.

You can learn more at bootbarn.com.