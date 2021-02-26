Find Inspiration for Your Home Remodeling Projects This Weekend

Many people have picked up DIY remodeling projects around the home since the start of the pandemic. Some of those people have realized, they probably should have started with some professional advice. Look no further than the Home and Remodeling Show. It is headed to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Dan Knoup with the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines shares what to expect.

The Home and Remodeling Show is at the Jacobson Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday, February 26 from 12-5, Saturday, February 27 from 9 -6, and Sunday, February 28 from 10 -4. For more information on the Home and Remodeling Show, visit dmhomeandremodelingshow.com. or go to dsmhba.com.