It’s a unique shop with several small businesses all in one spot. Dawn Elwell, Owner of Rustic Swan, shares what is in store.

Enter to win a large assorted basket from Iowa Based Vendors from Rustic Swan. It’s a $250 value.

For more info on the Rustic Swan, you can call 515-868-4069. The shop is located at 423 S. Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny.

Follow Rustic Swan on Facebook.