It is the final tour of a fabulous 50-year career. Brian Coyle from the Civic Music Association shares details about this big event. CMA presents Manhattan Transfer with the Diva Jazz Orchestra on Thursday, October 13th at 7:30pm at Hoyt Sherman Place. It’s the 50th anniversary of the group and their final world tour. Tickets start at $50. For more information visit civicmusic.org.

