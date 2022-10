Nutrition is a key part of overall health, and we have a fun recipe to help get in your fruits and veggies.

Health Coach Sally Shaver Dubois shares her mango coleslaw recipe.

1 bag of coleslaw mix

1 cup red cabbage

1/2 cup red onion

2-3 Tablespoons olive oil

Lime juice to taste

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 cups Mango or other fruit such as pineapple or peaches

For sweeter taste, add honey or coconut sugar

Learn more at sallyshaverdubois.com.