Anytime Fitness in Urbandale offers group fitness classes, in addition to 24/7 access to the gym. Trainer Mike Turner shares what the Burn class is like. General Manager Kelley Stich talks about a big special going on now.

You can find the Urbandale Anytime Fitness in the Cobblestone Shopping Center on the corner of 86th and Hickman. Go online to anytimefitness.com or call 515-331-3600 with questions.