Customer service is the number one priority at the Funky Zebras Boutique in Ankeny. They really take time with customers to help put together outfits that are just right.

Jessica and Jeff Marcantel share some fun outfits for summer and some great gift ideas for Mom.

The Funky Zebras Boutique is located at 305 SE Oralabor Road in Ankeny. Visit the boutique online at thefunkyzebrasboutique.com.