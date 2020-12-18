Farmer Friday: Commodity Christmas Recipes

Brandi Snyder, Public Relations Manager for Iowa Corn, leads us through several recipes from the kitchen of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

World’s Best Hot Chocolate Recipe, from Alyson Fendrick with Midwest Dairy

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

4 cups whole milk or fat level of choice

2 cups (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips*

3 teaspoons vanilla extract**

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Optional garnish: whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, shaved chocolate

Instructions

How to Make Hot Chocolate

Combine sugar and cocoa powder in a medium, heavy-bottom pot and whisk until evenly combined. Whisk in milk and bring to a simmer on stovetop over low heat.

Stir in chocolate chips, vanilla extract and salt and stir constantly until chocolate is completed melted and mixture is smooth.

Pour hot chocolate into mugs and garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips or chocolate shavings as desired.

Baked Turkey Chimichangas from Stephanie Miller, a Turkey Farmer from Wayland, Iowa

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 cups cooked turkey, chopped or shredded

1 cup of your favorite salsa

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. dried oregano leaves, crushed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, chopped

6 (8 inch) flour tortillas

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Diced tomato, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and shredded cheddar cheese for topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400⁰F. Mix turkey, salsa, cumin, oregano, cheese and onions. Place about 1/3 cup of the turkey mixture in the center of each tortilla. Fold opposite sides over filling. Roll up from bottom and place seam-side down on a baking sheet. Brush with melted butter. Bake at 400⁰F for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Garnish with desired toppings and serve with salsa on the side.

Corn Dip with Corn Chips, from Brandi Snyder with Iowa Corn

INGREDIENTS

2 (15 ounce) cans whole kernel corn, drained

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup red onion, diced finely

Corn chips for serving

Visit iowacorn.org to learn more about the Iowa Corn Growers Association.