So many of our local grocery store items contain corn grown right here in Iowa, including dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese, which have roots back to Iowa corn.

Mackenzie Felt with Iowa Corn joined us to share the ultimate charcuterie board and what other helpful information you’ll find in Iowa Corn’s new Warm Welcomes magazine.

Call (515) 225-9242 to become a member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, or visit iowacorn.org to get more information.