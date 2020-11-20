 

Farmer Friday: Cocktails Made With Iowa Corn at the Iowa Distilling Company

DES MOINES, IOWA — No one grows more corn than Iowa farmers. That corn is used to feed and fuel the world, but that’s not its only use. Megan Reuther steps up to the bar at the Iowa Distilling Company to take a sip of some Iowa grown corn.

