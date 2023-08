ACDC, Twisted Sister, KISS, and more. They perform it all, so it’s no wonder they are a fan favorite at the Iowa State Fair. Hairball Vocalist Dave Moody shares a behind-the-scenes look before they rock the free concert stage.

Hairball performs at the Iowa State Fair’s Susan Knapp Amphitheater on August 14th and 15th at 8 pm.

Find a full schedule at www.iowastatefair.org.