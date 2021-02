Local Photographer Janae Gray started curating images and stories this summer for Black Lives of DSM. Now, an exhibit called “Black Lives of DSM: A Showcase of Black Voices” is on display in the Prairie Meadows Photo Gallery at Grandview University.

You can check out the exhibit when the student center is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays It will be featured throughout February for Black History Month.

