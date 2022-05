You can check out new homes around Central Iowa at the Metro Showcase. Dan Knoup from the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines shares what you can see the next two weekends.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines Metro Showcase is May 14 and 15 and May 21 and 22 from 12pm to 4pm at 15 houses across the metro. For locations or for more information visit their website at dsmhba.com/metroshowcase or call 515-270-8500.