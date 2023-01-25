The circus is coming to town, and you will not want to miss this milestone celebration! Steve Fedler and Kevin Trevillyan with Za-Ga-Zig Shrine share the details.



Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus featuring the Royal Hanneford Circus is January 27-29 at the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Advance tickets are available. Go to zagazigshrine.org for event showtimes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction