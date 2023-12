Chocolaterie Stam has been a Des Moines staple for more than 25 years. Their newest location at Jordan Creek Town Center isn’t a store, it’s a salon.

Visit stamchocolate.com or call 515-282-9575 with questions. Chocolaterie Stam’s new location at Jordan Creek Town Center is between Barnes and Noble and H & M. You can still find them at Valley West Mall, off Ingersoll Avenue and at the Outlets of Des Moines.