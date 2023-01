A quirky tradition has become a signature fundraising event in the state of Iowa. Jim Walstrom, Co-Founder of the “Brr” Bike Ride to Rippey shares the details.

The 46th Annual Bike Ride to Rippey is February 4th starting at 10am from the Hotel Pattee in Perry. For more information visit perryia.org/brr.

For more information on this and other events, call the Perry Chamber of Commerce at 515-465-4601 or visit their website at perryia.org.