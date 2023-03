From compacts to family sedans, SUV’s and luxury cars, you can see all the autos under one roof for free! James Maurer with The All Iowa Auto Show shares what to expect.

The All Iowa Auto Show is March 10th through 12th.Take it all in 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The location is Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center.

For more info, go to alliowaautoshow.com.