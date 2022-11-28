Take a step back in time and enjoy KerstMarkt: Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market. It is Thursday, December 1st through Saturday, December 3rd from 11 am to 8 pm at the Molengracht Plaza.
Learn more at visitpella.com.
by: Megan Reuther
