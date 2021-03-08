Empowering Women with Fun, Fitness, and Feathers

Trapeze Artist Angela Martin has been entertaining for more than three decades. You’ve likely seen her work. She has produced the circus at Adventureland the past 23 years. Now, she’s helping other woman work their way up to amazing showgirl skills. She opened Showgirl Fit this year. It gives women a fun experience while getting really strong and fit.

Showgirl Fit is located inside 55 MANE Salon at 55 Main Street in Carlisle. You can call 515-809-0147 for more information or book online at showgirlfit.com.