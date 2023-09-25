Don’t discount breakfast as a way to get in a family meal. Fareway Meat & Grocery’s Whitney Hemmer shares her recipe for apple cinnamon oatmeal cups.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cups

Makes 12 Oatmeal Cups

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients3

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

1 cup milk

2 large eggs­­­­­­­­

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix milk, eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla.

Add milk mixture to oats and stir to combine. Gently mix in apples.

Add mixture to 12 muffin tins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 25–28 minutes, or until oatmeal cups are firm. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition information per oatmeal cup using skim milk: 137 calories; 2 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 71 mg sodium; 26 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 11.5 g sugar; 4.5 g protein

Learn more about Fareway Meat and Grocery at www.fareway.com.