It’s time to catch some air! Norm Sterzenbach, President of SkateDSM shares what’s coming up at Lauridsen Skate Park this summer, including the Grind for Life Contest Series. Joey Rinaldi, Program Specialist of Skate DSM, shares how they teach children and adults how to skateboard.

Learn more about Skate DSM at skatedsm.org. Learn more about Grind for Life Series, which is May 13th at Lauridsen Skate Park at gflseries.com.