She’s an award-winning television producer and show runner. Now, Former Drake University Student Karen Lee Cohen can add author to her resume with the release of “It’s About Time!”
Learn more at letsbepeace.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
She’s an award-winning television producer and show runner. Now, Former Drake University Student Karen Lee Cohen can add author to her resume with the release of “It’s About Time!”
Learn more at letsbepeace.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now