DES MOINES, IOWA -- Another week without significant rain has pushed Central Iowa further into drought conditions. Now Des Moines Water Works is implementing its 'Water Shortage Plan', beginning with a request for homeowners to water their lawns less.

DMWW says it is currently operating at 90-percent demand with residents watering their lawns and gardens more and filling up swimming pools with temperatures topping 90 degrees and no moisture in the forecast. DMWW is now asking residents to cut back on their lawn watering by 25% until drought conditions subside.