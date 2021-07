It seems like the cost of everything has gone up lately. The inflation rate jumped in the first half of 2021, leading to price increases on everything from gas and groceries to bigger ticket items such as cars and homes.

Eric Peterson with Peterson Financial Group talks about what causes fluctuations in the inflation rate and if it will affect your retirement plan.

If you have questions, you can call Peterson Financial Group at 515-226-1500, or go online at askericpeterson.com.