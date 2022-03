Forget Me Not Design is two sisters on one creative team. Missey Michel and Mindy Seeman share why they started the store in loving memory of their husbands and the services they offer.

Forget Me Not Design is located at 240 NW 36th Street, Suite 104 in Ankeny. Reach the store at 515-964-3066 or visit forgetmenotdesign.store or fogetmenotblinds.com.

Click here to learn about the giveaway mentioned, which starts April 1.