DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines-native Genevieve Salamone bills herself as a one-woman symphony. The classically trained violinist combines her musical skill with modern technology to create a one-of-a-kind performance.

Genevieve joins Megan Salois to talk about her upcoming album and the pain from her past that inspired her music.

You can learn more about Genvieve and her music on her professional website.