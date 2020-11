It is time to deck your home this holiday season. Bobby Johnson with Gold Rule Plumbing Heating and Cooling shares the specials you can take advantage of this holiday season. Every week in December, Golden Rule will offer savings. The first week is half off a Gold Club membership.

You can find Golden Rule in Grimes at 804 NE Main Street and online at goldenrulephc.com. You can call 515-305-2955 to set up an appointment.