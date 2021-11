David’s Bridal is hosting its Grand Re-Opening Party at its new store in the West Ridge Shopping Center in Clive from 6 to 8 p.m. on November 11th.

Kelly Cook shares what you’ll find at the free event. The first 150 guests will get a free occasion dress.

David’s Bridal is located at 10201 University Avenue in Clive. Visit www.davidsbridal.com to shop fun styles.