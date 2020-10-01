Dancers and Walkers Raise Breast Cancer Awareness with More Than Pink

On this first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local group who is walking and dancing for a cure. The More than Pink walk is this Saturday in Pleasantville.

Pleasantville High School Dance Coach Miika Busick and Lois Turnage, the woman who inspired the event to take place, share how you can get involved.



The More than Pink Walk kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pleasantville High School. It will be followed by a dance showcase at 10 a.m. at the football field. No registration required, but donations are appreciated.