Dance Into Spring with Ballet Des Moines

As much as audiences may miss seeing live performances, performers are longing to get back on the stage too. Ballet Des Moines partnered with Hancher Auditorium to offer three Iowa communities to gather outside safely and experience world-class arts and culture.

Blaire Massa shares the details about “Dance into Spring.” You can learn more at balletdesmoines.org.

Here are the days, times, and locations of the outdoor performances:

Friday, April 30, 7:30 pm: Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, Des Moines

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm: Hancher Green outside Hancher Auditorium, UI Campus, Iowa City

Sunday, May 2, 5:30 pm: Riverside Park, Muscatine