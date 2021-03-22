Cutting-Edge Treatments for Peripheral Neuropathy

If you suffer from peripheral neuropathy, there are cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons from Vero Neuropathy shares what peripheral neuropathy is and how to find relief from pain.

A neuropathy consultation at Vero will include a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. Visit VeroNeuropathy.com for more information and call 515-755-PAIN to set up your consultation. Mention “Hello Iowa” for $200 off!

Vero Neuropathy is located at 5525 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines.