From dinner, to flowers, and that new outfit, Valentine’s Day can affect the bottom line. Coach Hillary Seiler shares four things to think about when making Valentine’s Day plans.
Follow Hillary at financialfootwork.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
From dinner, to flowers, and that new outfit, Valentine’s Day can affect the bottom line. Coach Hillary Seiler shares four things to think about when making Valentine’s Day plans.
Follow Hillary at financialfootwork.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now